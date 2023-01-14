Democrat Rep. Goes On Fox News To Declare ‘This Can’t Go On’ As Newest Batch of Biden Classified Docs Revealed Saturday

Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) was on Fox News on Saturday and said that “this can’t go on” after a third batch of classified documents were found in the possession of President Joe Biden.

Biden and former President Donald Trump are both facing probes into their handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. Biden has faced scrutiny over the discovery of classified documents in the face of his condemnation of Trump having classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago, materials retrieved by the FBI in a raid.

On Saturday, a senior White House advisor revealed more classified documents were found Biden’s Delaware home.

Speaking with Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner, Cartwright said there needs to be a review of how documents are logged after a president or vice president leaves office. He declares “this can’t go on” in reaction to the latest Biden news, but also appeared to mostly blame top level staffers.

The congressman said:

It’s clear beyond a shadow of a doubt that we’ve got to review how departing presidents and vice presidents are going about organizing the archiving of their documents, both classified and unclassified, because this can’t go on. And if you think about how this could happen, you have to put it all in context, whether it’s President Trump leaving office, whether it’s Vice President Biden leaving office, you’re talking about staffers who are all lining up, they’re rewriting their resumes, they’re sending them out for new jobs, they’re not thinking about business at hand.

Turner did not buy into this line of logic and claimed the president or vice president would ultimately carry far more responsibility than their staff.

“Well, sir, just to clarify, we don’t yet know that is the case. We don’t yet know if staffers are responsible for reallocating these documents in either the Trump or the Biden case, unless you know something that we’re not privy to,” she said.

“Gillian, you’re absolutely right. We have to get to the bottom of the facts on everything, but that’s my suspicion,” Cartwright said.

Turner clarified once more in the interview that blame belongs more to Biden or Trump than any staff members, if either are responsible for mishandling materials.

Turner said:

At the end of the day, sir, in both cases here, if you give the president the benefit of the doubt and we take your case that you just laid out, high-level staffers presumably with top secret security clearances were the ones who were responsible moving these documents. The president of the United States has a special responsibility.

Watch above via Fox News

