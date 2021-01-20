‘Democracy Has Prevailed’: President Joe Biden Says ‘Unity is the Path Forward’ in Inaugural Address

President Joe Biden called for unity in his inaugural address on Wednesday, saying, “This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day… At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”

“America’s been tested anew, and America has risen to the challenge,” Biden said.

He referenced the mob violence at the Capitol — just two weeks ago today — more than once during his address, and said, “Over the centuries, through storm and strife, through peace and war, we’ve come so far, but we still have far to go… Few people in our nation’s history have been more challenged or found a time more challenging or difficult than the time we’re in now.”

He brought up the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 400,000 lives lost, and the devastating economic impact on millions of Americans.

“I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days,” Biden said, while adding “our better angels have always prevailed.”

“Unity is the path forward.”

He said Americans should “see each other not as adversaries, but as neighbors” and that “without unity, there is no peace. Only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

