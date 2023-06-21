Democratic Analyst Says No One on Left is ‘Shedding a Tear’ For Hunter Biden: ‘Made His Bed’

Democratic analyst and Newsmax regular Jason Nichols suggested on Tuesday that no one on the left would be “shedding a tear” for President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden following the news that Biden was expected to plead guilty to tax crimes.

Reacting to the news on Tuesday that Biden was expected to plead guilty to two tax violations, Nichols said on Newsmax’s The Right Squad, “He and the My Pillow guy, they both had drug issues. They both, you know, smoked crack cocaine, as a lot of Americans have, and I actually have empathy for people who use drugs and have been caught up in that.”

He continued, “But I’ll say, look, Hunter Biden— I don’t think there’s anybody on the left who’s shedding a tear for Hunter Biden,” adding, “Hunter Biden made his bed and he’s gonna have to lie in it, and if there are more charges to come, I don’t think that there’s anyone who is really concerned about that.”

Nichols argued, “I think the only person on the left who’s concerned about that is his father,” concluding, “I would have less respect for Joe Biden if he didn’t care about his son, if he didn’t say he loved his son.”

