Dinesh D’Souza Calls Bill Barr ‘Stunningly Ignorant,’ ‘Fat Guy Laughing’ in Meltdown Over 2000 Mules Mockery at Jan. 6 Hearing

Conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza was not too happy with the mockery his recent film 2000 Mules received at the second hearing by the congressional committee investigating January 6 and Donald Trump’s alleged role in the Capitol riot.

The movie got two shoutouts, one from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) who referred to the election fraud claims in the movie as debunked. Another shoutout came from Bill Barr who laughed when referring to the D’Souza doc, which uses geotracking data around polling centers to back up claims that fraudulent ballots were used to rig the 2020 presidential election in President Joe Biden’s favor. Multiple outlets have debunked the information as proof of widespread fraud. Many conservatives, including Ben Shapiro, have also dismissed the movie’s findings.

“I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that including the 2,000 Mules movie,” Barr said during his testimony, providing a laugh to go along with his film criticism. He also said the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) was also “unimpressed” with the film as proof of Trump’s claims of election fraud. Georgia is one of multiple key states where Trump and others theorize massive fraud occurred.

2000 Mules has managed to find box office success despite backlash against it. It currently stands as the number one grossing “documentary” of 2022 with approximately $1.5 million brought in at the box office. To skip the theaters and decide for oneself the legitimacy of the film’s content, it’ll cost about $20 for an on demand rental.

“The level of ignorance displayed by Bill Barr here is truly stunning. He doesn’t seem to understand the very concept of geotracking,” D’Souza tweeted in reaction to a clip of Barr laughing at his film posted by Law&Crime managing editor Adam Klasfeld.

Responding to a tweet about 2000 Mules being used as a “punchline,” the filmmaker referred to Barr as a “fat guy laughing” and no expert like himself on the subjects presented in the flick.

“Anyone who knows anything about geotracking — I don’t mean you — can see what an ignoramus Barr is on the topic. A fat guy laughing doesn’t quite substitute for expertise on this topic!” he tweeted.

In response to Cheney’s dismissal of his latest feature, D’Souza requested once again that he be called into a hearing to debate the 2020 election.

