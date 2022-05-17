Ben Shapiro Dismisses Dinesh D’Souza’s Stolen Election Opus 2000 Mules: ‘Conclusions of the Film’ Not ‘Justified’ By Its Premises

Conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza’s new project 2000 Mules has earned itself plenty of conservative fans since recently debuting — even having a premiere at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago — but Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro had some sharp critiques for the movie, saying it does not present proper evidence to support its conclusion.

The documentary attempts to prove that there was mass fraudulence in the 2020 presidential election, as Trump has claimed numerous times. One of the main ways the movie does this is by using geo-tracking, which the filmmakers use to show frequent trips to multiple ballot drop boxes by individuals that the movie dubs “mules.” A clip from the movie shown on The Ben Shapiro Show, for instance, makes the claim that one person went to 28 different ballot drop boxes in Georgia.

Facts checks by the Associated Press and others have questioned the accuracy of the geo-tracking data used, but D’Souza has stood by his work. He even responded to Shapiro’s critique of the movie.

Shapiro argued on a recent episode of his show that while the film presents very “suspicious” activity during the election, it does not show enough evidence to support the claim that mass fraud was behind President Joe Biden’s victory and Trump’s loss.

“The documentary does not make the claim that I think a lot of people are attributing to the documentary,” Shapiro, who also had critiques for some of the fact-checkers, said. “In other words, the process is corrupt and people are violating the law in how they are moving these ballots, but that does not mean that the ballots are being cast by dead people or that they are being punched by somebody in the backroom somewhere.”

Shapiro argued more than cell phone data is needed to prove that “mules” were passing on fraudulent ballots in favor of Biden. He admitted his opinion might make “nobody happy,” considering his conservative audience.

I think the data is really interesting. I think that it’s really suspicious for sure. I think that it is dispositive that this alone shifted the election … or that the election was stolen in the sense that actual fraudulent ballots made the difference between victory and loss for Donald Trump in these states. I think the conclusions of the film are not justified by the premises of the film itself. There are a bunch of dots that need to be connected. Maybe they will be connected, but they haven’t been connected in the film.

Shapiro said he requires more data, but also noted there should be enough suspicious activity for law enforcement to look into the claims.

Responding to Shapiro on his own podcast, D’Souza said the “evidence stands up on its own” and said more footage of actual drop boxes being stuffed with ballots is not available because the drop boxes were not monitored properly.

“It seems to me what Ben Shapiro is kind of asking for is unreasonable,” the filmmaker said. “It’s kind of like saying, ‘you got a serial killer. he went to five different homes and committed murder. He left his [digital] DNA at all them. We have DNA. We know he was there’ and Ben’s like, ‘wait a minute, I don’t see video of him in all five homes.'”

Here’s what Ben Shapiro gets wrong about “2000 Mules.” pic.twitter.com/1y8IBDyyOb — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 15, 2022

