CNN’s Brianna Keilar and Jim Acosta reported Wedndesday that Dr. Deborah Birx is “distressed” and considering leaving the White House, as she is allegedly unhappy with the nation’s “nightmare-ish” response.

“Dr. Deborah Birx is so unhappy with what she sees as her diminished role in the administration’s response to Covid-19 that she is not certain how long she can remain in her current position,” Acosta revealed. “Birx has told people around her she is distressed by what she sees as a bad direction of the task force, describing the situation inside the nation’s response to the coronavirus as nightmare-ish.”

Acosta also reported that Birx views Dr. Scott Atlas, one of the task force’s newer members, as a bad influence on the president’s views on the coronavirus, as he just matches whatever Trump wants to believe.

“Birx I’m told, believes Atlas is feeding the President misleading information about the efficacy of face masks for controlling the spread of the virus,” Acosta added before commenting on Trump’s packed rallies and his mockary of Joe Biden’s mask wearing.

Acosta pointed out that Birx has been less prevalent in recent weeks, rarely making appearances at briefings and reportedly spending less time with Trump

“I talked to a separate source who is close to Birx, who told me it is not likely she’ll step down from the task force at this current time, saying she is, ‘a good soldier,'”Acosta added. “The source said her frustration is understandable given her diminished role on the task force.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]