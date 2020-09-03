‘Do You Believe It Is Illegal to Vote Twice?’ ABC’s Karl Grills McEnany on Trump Urging Voters Toward Fraud

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s latest briefing got off to a roaring start when ABC’s Jon Karl pressed her on President Donald Trump’s suggestion that supporters should act in a manner consistent with voter fraud during the 2020 election.

On Fox News earlier on Thursday, McEnany defended Trump for encouraging people in North Carolina to vote by mail, then try to vote again in person as a test of the election system’s integrity.

Fox’s Sandra Smith noted at the time that Trump’s suggestion seemed to be against the law, and as McEnany opened her briefing up to questions later on, Karl asked her “Do you acknowledge that it’s illegal to vote twice in the same election?…Do you believe it is illegal to vote twice in this country?”

McEnany insisted once again that Trump was not telling voters to commit illegal actions, and she accused the media of “taking the president out of context.” In response, Karl brought up Trump’s words, read them back to McEnany, and noted “he is asking people to vote by mail, then to go down to the polling place on Election Day, and vote again if they can’t confirm the vote has been counted.”

McEnany responded by noting Trump’s remarks included the caveat that if a voter’s mail-in vote has not been tabulated, then they’d be able to vote in person. To that, Karl retorted that multiple states don’t start counting mail-in votes until Election Day, “so those votes won’t be counted until afterwards.”

The back-and-forth continued with McEnany insisting that states have safeguards to prevent duplicate votes before pivoting to attack Democrats for supporting an expansion of mail-in voting in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. She also repeated the Trump administration’s claim that mail-in voting is subject to mass fraud, even though Trump has never provided any evidence to back it up, as Fox’s Dana Perino noted earlier today.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]