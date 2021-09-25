Dog the Bounty Hunter Spotted at Brian Laundrie’s House; $30,000 in Rewards Offered for Tips Leading to Arrest

Duane Chapman, better known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” was spotted Saturday at the North Port, FL family home of Brian Laundrie, the fugitive wanted after his fiancé Gabby Petito went missing and was later found dead in a national park in Wyoming. Petito’s death has been ruled a homicide, but an exact cause of death has not yet been released.

Rewards totaling $30,000 are being offered for tips about Laundrie’s exact whereabouts that lead to his arrest. Boohoff Law, a Florida law firm with multiple locations including North Port, is offering $20,000. Jerry Torres, a neighbor of the Petito family, posted a tweet offering his own $5,000 reward, which he increased to $10,000 a few days later.

My daughter and I offer our deepest condolences to the family of Gabby Petito. We are offering a reward of $5000 for tips leading to an arrest.

1-800-CALL-FBI // 303-629-7171 #justiceforgabby #gabbypetito #brianlaundrie #FBI pic.twitter.com/SY9bDw35mp — Jerry W Torres (@JerryW_Torres) September 22, 2021

Please share- we have increased the reward for Brian’s arrest to $10K thanks to my friends in law enforcement & special forces. Law enforcement is working tirelessly and they need your help.

My friend Steve Moyer is announcing this LIVE on ABC7:https://t.co/4XD0aakpoc#Petito — Jerry W Torres (@JerryW_Torres) September 24, 2021

CNN national correspondent Nadia Romero reported from Venice, FL, on the edge of a nature reserve where authorities are looking for Laundrie, telling CNN Newsroom anchor Pamela Brown about the latest developments in the search.

There was some speculation that Laundrie’s parents “may not be telling the complete truth” about his plans to come to this reserve area, said Romero, and the FBI and other law enforcement agencies had their vehicles parked outside the Laundrie home to keep a close watch on them.

Romero then mentioned the sighting of Chapman.

“We saw a man who appeared to be Dog the Bounty Hunter,” she said, as a video clip played of Chapman approaching the Laundrie house and knocking on the door. “Take a look at the video. That looks like him, right? He’s pretty recognizable.”

CNN had reached out to Chapman’s representatives “to get a better idea of why he showed up at the Laundrie house,” Romero added, noting that no one answered the door after he knocked.

He got back in his vehicle, she reported, and police stopped him and asked him a few questions before letting him drive out of the neighborhood.

Chapman confirmed to Fox News that he was joining the search for Laundrie and said that he “wants anyone with information on Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts to call me at 833-TELLDOG,” adding that “all information will be kept confidential.”

