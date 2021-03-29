Don Lemon Runs Clock For 9:29 to Show How Just How Long Chauvin Knelt on Floyd’s Neck: ‘An Excruciatingly Long Time’

To illustrate just how “excruciatingly long” nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds truly is — the amount of time Derek Chauvin was videoed kneeling on George Floyd’s neck — Don Lemon ran a clock on the screen during a segment on his CNN show on Monday.

“Can I have a few minutes of your time?” Lemon began the segment, looking straight into the camera at his viewers, explaining that the original time of 8 minutes and 48 seconds that Chauvin was reported to have knelt on Floyd’s neck was “stunning” when he first heard it, but now prosecutors had presented evidence that the real time was even longer:

I am going to run a clock on the screen for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. It is an excruciatingly long time. Much longer than you think. And it goes on and on, so I am going to go on with the show. I just want you to think of the time that someone’s knee is on your neck and stopping you from breathing. But even that horrific number doesn’t begin to tell you what happened to George Floyd, doesn’t begin to tell you how he struggled to get air in his lungs, how he told the officers more than 20 times, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe. How he cried out in pain and begged for his mother and how the crowd pleaded with police to stop and calling out how long are you going to hold him down? While Derek Chauvin just kept his knee on his neck. 9 minutes and 29 seconds. All this happening on a Minneapolis street in broad daylight and and it was caught in camera. This is one minute now.

The entire video was played in court earlier in the day, said Lemon, introducing a clip of the video as “difficult to watch” but “just a small part of what happened to George Floyd in the street on May 25th last year.”

Lemon somberly noted when 9 minutes and 29 seconds had passed and thanked his viewers for their time, asking them to imagine what it would be like to be on the ground or see one of their loved ones “on the ground for that long, already subdued by police.”

