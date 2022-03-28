Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy sparred with President Joe Biden on Monday over what the former called three “big things” the latter said during his trip in Europe last week.

“Are you worried that other leaders in the world are going to start to doubt that America is back if some of these big things that you say on the world stage keep getting walked back,” asked Doocy during a press conference at the White House.

“What’s getting walked back?” asked Biden.

“In the last couple days, it sounded like you told U.S. troops they were going to Ukraine, it sounded like you said it was possible the U.S. would use a chemical weapon and it sounded like you were calling for regime change in Russia,” said Doocy.

“None of the three occurred,” replied Biden.

“None of the three occurred?” asked Doocy.

“None of the three,” said Biden.

However, those three did occur.

Regarding the troops gaffe, Biden told U.S. troops in Poland on Friday: “You’re going to see when you’re there, and some of you have been there, you’re gonna see — you’re gonna see women, young people standing in the middle in front of a damned tank just saying, ‘I’m not leaving, I’m holding my ground.’”

On the U.S. using chemical weapons, Biden vowed on Thursday that were Russia to use such weapons in Ukraine, the United States would respond “in kind.”

Regarding calling for regime change in Russia, Biden said at the end of his speech in Warsaw on Saturday, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power” – with “this man” referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com