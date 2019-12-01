Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin criticized the current primary system, telling Fareed Zakaria on CNN that she sometimes wishes the U.S. could go back to nomination conventions.

“The terrible thing I have to admit, when I look at the craziness of the primaries, I wish we could go back to the old convention system,” Goodwin said on Fareed Zakaria GPS Sunday. “I mean just think about it, we wouldn’t start the election until the summer when the conventions would choose somebody and on Labor Day it begins and it would be over in November and we’d have lives in between the elections.”

Goodwin went on to plainly state the current process is much more democratic and it would not change back, but noted there were problems with what primary elections accentuate for candidates.

“How are we judging the candidates who are in these primaries? How they do in a debate, who zings who? That’s nuts!” she said. “They aren’t going to be doing that as a president. … We should be looking at what kind of leaders they’ve been in the past. They’ve all come from somewhere: governors, mayors, senators, congressmen. We don’t need a magazine article. We should be talking constantly, what kind of team do they have? Do they have humility, empathy, resilience? Are they accessible? What’s their ambition like? We should know these things, it’s what we should be asking them.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]