The former medical advisor in the Bush White House, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, called out a newly-elected Republican Congresswoman for her decision to publicly proclaim her anti-mask beliefs during the first day of initiation at the House or Representatives.

Speaking with CNN’s Erin Burnett on Friday night, Reiner thoroughly dismantled the specious argument made by incoming Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA). Greene, who is a open QAnon conspiracy theorist, tweeted her objection to the House’s orientation rules demanding masks be worn inside.

“Mask, masks, masks… I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive,” Greene wrote on Twitter, echoing pro-Trump narrative that mask wearing is an affront on freedom. “My body, my choice. #FreeYourFace”

Our first session of New Member Orientation covered COVID in Congress. Masks, masks, masks…. I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive. In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks. My body, my choice.#FreeYourFace — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 13, 2020

“She’s not alone in that kind of sentiment,” Burnett pointed out, showing an image of Greene’s tweet. “That is a big part of the problem here. So what do you do about it?”

“We need to talk to people on really the grassroots level. There’s always been a very fine line between a libertarian ethic and selfishness,” Reiner said. “But when your breath leaves your mouth and it becomes air, to paraphrase a beautiful book, it is no longer your choice to spew virus into my face.”

“And to hear this nonsense, this ignorant nonsense coming from a new Member of Congress is really unbecoming of a legislator or really any American,” he added. “Americans are not selfish people. But they need to be spoken to and educated by our leaders and they’ve been very poorly served.

Burnett agreed, saying: “People are smart and can handle the truth here. They could handle the small sacrifice required. Chris Christie said that. It just hasn’t been asked. They’ve been told that the right thing to do is to refuse it.”

Incoming Rep. Greene, it should be noted, has not refused to wear a mask in Washington, despite proclaiming her opposition.

Representative-elect and QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) checks in to the House Freshman Orientation. She puts on her mask to enter the hotel. pic.twitter.com/kTpsRsTMxj — The Recount (@therecount) November 12, 2020

Watch the video above, via CNN.

