‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Chokes Up Promoting Movie He Claims ‘Woke Hollywood’ Wouldn’t Back

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider choked up while promoting his new “pro-America” movie on Newsmax, a film he claims had no chance of getting Hollywood’s support.

The film, titled To Die For, was directed by Schneider and is being independently distributed this week. In the film, Schneider plays Quint North, a man who earns the ire of his neighbors by flying an American flag on the back of his truck.

“This movie is intensely patriotic. If patriotism and love of country offend you in any way… watch this film… then move somewhere else,” the movie’s site warns.

Speaking to Newsmax’s Chris Salcedo, Schneider accused conservatives of being too “timid” in taking on “woke nonsense,” which he aims to do with his film.

“People are afraid to go against [woke society],” the filmmaker said. “I don’t understand that. I don’t understand why conservatives are timid when it comes to this. My belief is that you can only be pushed so far, and they have pushed us so far that we have got to do something.”

Salcedo asked if “woke Hollywood” wouldn’t support Schneider’s picture, which was shot over 10 months with a crew of fewer than 10 people.

“[Hollywood] wouldn’t spend any money to develop it. They certainly wouldn’t film it, they wouldn’t distribute it, but my wife and I are fiercely and unapologetically independent. So, we make our own content. We also distribute our own content,” he said, adding he is “all in” on the picture.

The actor at one point choked up at the sight of his own film’s poster, which shows his character holding up a flag pole, preventing the American flag from touching the ground.

“Look at that picture! That is so inspired,” he said, getting emotional, “because he … will not let that flag touch the ground.”

Schneider’s To Die For releases digitally on October 20, according to the film’s site.

