‘Dumber Than Dirt’: Lindsey Graham Fumes at Hunter Biden Special Counsel As Just ‘Gasoline’ On Fire

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham joined his fellow Republican lawmakers by expressing outrage over Attorney General Merrick Garland‘s decision to elevate David Weiss to special counsel in the Hunter Biden criminal case.

The president’s son faces criminal charges, including a gun felony, in Delaware courts, where he’s pleaded not guilty. Biden and federal prosecutors had agreed to a plea deal over the summer by the agreement fell apart last month in spectacular fashion.

Graham appeared on Fox News after the special counsel announcement from Attorney General Merrick Garland, which the Republican said was a “political decision, not a legal decision” and a “dumber than dirt” one, to boot.

“This was a political decision, not a legal decision. They’re trying to put out a fire and they just poured gasoline on it,” Graham said. “Nobody in their right mind believes that making him a special counsel, Mr. Weiss, cleans up the mess that’s been created.”

“The plea agreement blew up. And to think that the very guy who wrote the plea agreement is seriously going to continue to investigate the Bidens is laughable,” Graham added. “The guy that wrote the plea agreement did it in a fashion to give Hunter Biden the biggest break maybe in American legal history. Does anybody in their right mind trust the Weiss team to continue to fairly and impartially investigate the Hunter Biden, Joe Biden matter? I don’t.”

Fox News host Sandra Smith then shifted the conversation and asked Graham what the political implications are for the president ahead of the 2024 election.

GRAHAM: This is like the dumbest, dumber than dirt political move. On a Friday afternoon, and anything bad you want to talk about on Friday afternoon, they make a four minute announcement. We’re going to turn Weiss into special counsel to remove any and all doubt. Andy’s right. There is no ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden or Joe Biden. Why would you accept a plea to half the case if you continue to investigate the guy for other crimes? Nobody ever does that. The only reason we’re talking about this is the plea deal blew up because of a good judge. In that plea agreement, they were going to wipe out all the financial transactions as a potentially criminal if he did the diversion agreement on the gun. There’s never been a deal like this in the history of America. So the judge blew up the deal. And Weiss, according to the whistleblower, has had pressure on him from day one to short circuit this investigation. So when I hear the attorney general tell me today, I’m going to make Weiss special counsel that creates more problems and then then answers that it gives.

Watch the full segment above via Fox News.

