Elizabeth Warren Balks at Fox Reporter’s Suggestion Democrats Could Be ‘Picking On’ Elon Musk: He’s ‘Doing Just Fine’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) appeared taken aback by a Fox News reporter’s suggestion that Democrats are “picking” on Elon Musk since his Twitter takeover.

Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn confronted Warren on Wednesday in a segment that aired across Fox. Vaughn caught up with Warren and seemed to shock the senator by saying Republicans are accusing Democrats of “picking” on Musk.

“Elon Musk is doing just fine,” Warren said.

The senator then quickly walked away and tried moving on from the subject, but Vaughn pressed forward with her and asked if the senator thought Twitter users had a right to free speech “even if what they are seeing is wrong or offensive.”

Warren stopped and claimed she doesn’t approve of one person in a “dark room” deciding who does and doesn’t get a public platform to express their views. This is arguably a close mirror argument to what Musk has said about his goal with Twitter, where he has reinstated accounts and rolled back regulation on speech.

“One human being should not be able to go into a dark room by himself and decide ‘Oh, that person gets heard from, that person doesn’t.’ That’s not how it should work,” Warren told Fox.

President Joe Biden recently suggested Musk and his businesses may be worthy of a government review.

“I think that Elon Musk’s cooperations and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at. Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I’m not suggesting that,” the president told reporters.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at first said there was “no basis” for such oversight, but exclaimed this week that she “misspoke” and appeared more open to a review of Musk.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com