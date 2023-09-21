Elizabeth Warren Rips Rupert Murdoch: ‘Built a Hate-For-Profit Machine’ That Did ‘Incalculable Damage’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) celebrated Rupert Murdoch’s decision to step down as chairman of News Corporation and Fox Corporation on Thursday, accusing him of causing “incalculable damage” to the United States.

During an interview with Warren on MSNBC’s The ReidOut, host Joy Reid noted, “You have called Fox a dangerous, you know, factory of lies and been very blunt in your assessment of the damage that they’ve done to our democracy.”

Reid then asked, “Do you have comment on the fact that Rupert Murdoch, at 92, is now stepping down and is becoming an emeritus and no longer running the company?”

Warren replied, “Rupert Murdoch built a hate-for-profit machine and that machine has undermined our democracy and done incalculable damage to this nation. I’m glad he’s leaving, but I wish he’d never come.”

In 2019, Warren refused an invitation to appear at a Fox News town hall and accused the network of providing “a megaphone to racists and conspiracists.”

It was announced on Thursday that the Australia-born Murdoch would be stepping down from his position as chairman at News Corporation and Fox Corporation — the parent companies of Fox News, Fox Business, the New York Post, the Wall Street Journal, HarperCollins, and others.

In a statement, the two companies explained that Murdoch would “be appointed Chairman Emeritus of each company,” and that Murdoch’s son, Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch, would “become sole Chair of News Corp and continue as Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Fox Corporation.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com