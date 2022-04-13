In Fox News Debut Eric Adams Responds to Criticism of ‘Progressive DA,’ Homelessness, and Crime Wave In NYC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined Fox News’ America’s Newsroom on Wednesday morning to discuss Tuesday’s subway shooting and crime in America’s biggest city.

“The mayor of New York City is Eric Adams. He joins us now,” started off anchor Bill Hemmer. “And, sir, thank you for your time and your first Fox News interview. It’s good to have you here this morning, especially on this topic today.”

During the morning interview, Adams predicted an arrest was imminent in the subway shooting manhunt, which happened soon after. New York police arrested Frank James later on Wednesday afternoon, news Adams was quick to celebrate.

Hemmer went to ask Adams what may have driven James to commit the shooting, which left some 29 people injured: “OK, on that, Mayor, what does it say about his motives?”

“We don’t know his motives yet. We’re continuing to peel back the layers of an investigation to come with a thorough understanding of what motivated him,” Adams said.

“I do know this, he wanted to bring terror into our system. He wanted to intentionally terrorize those passengers. And that is clear. He committed a serious crime. He will be apprehended and he will be brought to justice,” Adams declared.

“You mentioned Covid. And, sir, last — in the last couple of years the Transit Authority was given $10 billion in Covid relief,” jumped in co-anchor, Dana Perino. “That was just last March. But I think a lot of New Yorkers today are thinking, how is it possible that the Transit Authority had all of this money and the cameras in the station weren’t working.”

“That is what we are communicating with transit officials now. We want to know if there was any particular reason if it was a feeder problem. But we have been speaking with MTA officials and they have been cooperative,” Adams replied.

“Our goal is to find out if there are any other stations where we’re having problems with cameras because the cameras play a vital role,” he added.

The anchors then asked Adams how he was feeling, as he is at home in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 in recent days.

“I’m doing fine. No fevers, no body aches, no runny nose. I just have a tickle in my throat. But no real effects. I thank God for modern science. We were able to take the vaccine and get boosted,” Adams said.

“Those are the only two answers I have that allows me to have no real symptoms from Covid,” he continued. “Saturday, I will be back doing what I do, leading the city from the front. I will be in the subway station as I communicated with passengers.”

“Did you consider breaking Covid protocols in this extraordinary situation where the city is looking to you?” asked Perino. “This is a city that is so worried about the train, parts of it, the subway system certainly being one of them, the lifeblood of the city. You know, families cannot afford to take Ubers everywhere. Did you consider breaking Covid protocols to be out there with the people?”

“Yes, I did. And those who know me are well aware that I want to be on the ground. I want to lead the city from the front. And that is symbolic and it’s substantive. And some of the symbolism, I would have been on the train today and I would have been on the train yesterday,” Adams responded, but added, “After speaking with my health care officials, they clearly stated that during this emergency, you know, there are ways that this could have been done, but I said, let me comply with the rules because it was important to send the right message.”

“But, trust me, it was very tempted. I did not like having to be in Gracie Mansion while this city was going through this,” he added.

The conversation then turned to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is mentioned often on Fox News and accused of being soft on crime.

“You’ve got a progressive D.A. that’s allowing criminals to be arrested on one day and allowed back on the streets the next,” said Hemmer. “And how are you going to stand up to the legal system in New York City that will make sure that those who commit crimes do the time that’s necessary in order to advance to a more safe and secure town?”

“And it’s a combination of things. Number one, we need to make sure that the laws are clearly stating that dangerous people won’t be part of a revolving door justice system,” replied Adams.

“Number two, we need to un-crowd our courts. Too many cases are not in the courts with dangerous people who are not going through our judicial system to serve the time for the crimes that they committed already. And it is crucial,” Adams said, doubling down on the tough-on-crime rhetoric he espoused during his election campaign.

“We will do our job as law enforcement, as I indicated. We are taking the guns off the streets. We’re taking the dangerous people off the street. The other arms of our governmental entities have to also actively participate,” added Adams, alluding to Bragg and the DA’s office.

“Yes, you can understand how people can see prosecutors going easy on criminals, can’t you?” pushed Hemmer.

“Well, it’s imperative that every arm of our criminal justice system is operated at its optimum,” Adams responded.

“Sir, the other thing is, the criminal aspect, and then we also have an incredible homeless problem,” followed up Perino, relaying a recent story:

Yesterday, a vagrant, I was told about — my friend, walking with her young daughter, he had his pants unbuttoned, came up to them, scared the — you know, scared them to death. They ran into a random building where there was a doorman, thankfully, able to help and protect them while they deal with this. But I think that that’s part of the fraying decay of the city that the people are worried about as well. Crime certainly, but also just this situation where you have people that are not well. They are out in the streets. And you — of course we feel for them too. But at some point, what can be done to get them off the streets, into the shelters so that people can actually live their lives in this city.

“And that’s so important, what you just laid out because it’s called quality of life,” responded Adams.

“And we have witnessed a complete erosion of the quality of life that we expect in our city. And I say no to that,” he continued.

“And that is why we put in place power encampment removal. There’s nothing dignified about allowing someone to live in a tent, living in their own human waste, having drug paraphernalia inside the tent, no access to showers, no access to mental health support. We are going to put people in a dignified place where they can get the wrap-around services they deserve,” Adams said.

