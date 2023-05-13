Eric Bolling Says CNN ‘Paying the Price’ For Trump Ratings After Selling ‘Soul to the Devil’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling said CNN was “paying the price” for hosting its town hall with former President Donald Trump after selling its “media soul to the devil” on Friday.

After CNN’s Wednesday town hall sparked backlash from liberals, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), hosts at rival network MSNBC, and reportedly even staffers within CNN itself, Bolling addressed the “aftermath of the shocker event” during his show The Balance on Friday.

“The Trump town hall gave the network big ratings. Nielsen reports that 3.3 million people tuned in to watch Donald Trump on CNN,” noted Bolling, who added that CNN was usually “lucky if 700,000 tune in to that hour.”

“So CNN had five times the audience it usually has, and you would think team CNN and their supporters would be happy about that. Well, apparently not,” he said. “In fact, Trump’s success has created turmoil inside and outside the walls over the very left-wing news network. Their own anchors turning on their own network in public.”

Bolling remarked, “I guess that’s what happens when you sell your media soul to the devil. CNN wanted those ratings that come with a Trump appearance and now they’re paying the price.”

“If you ran a business and you got five times your regular audience, you’d be celebrating and figuring out how to do it again and again,” he went on. “Well, here’s a prediction. Donald Trump will never be invited back alone on CNN anytime soon, and if he does, he’ll face one of their nastiest people. I don’t know, Chris Wallace, perhaps?”

“But the woke left overpowers common sense over there,” he concluded, before accusing Fox News of also kowtowing to the “woke mob.”

