Eric Bolling Says ‘Desperate’ Fox News Moving Hosts Around ‘Like Deck Chairs on Titanic’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling compared Fox News’ alleged plans to shake up its prime time lineup to “rearranging chairs on the Titanic” on Wednesday as he celebrated Newsmax’s growth in viewers following Fox News’ decision to drop Tucker Carlson.

The Drudge Report alleged on Wednesday that Fox News host Sean Hannity would take over Carlson’s former 8 pm time slot, while Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld would also be moved to new time slots. Following the report, a Fox News spokesperson told Mediaite that “no decision has been made on a new primetime line-up, and there are multiple scenarios under consideration.”

On his Newsmax show The Balance, Bolling reacted to the report and said viewers were “abandoning Fox in droves” since the ousting of Carlson in April, while Newsmax had been “seeing ratings skyrocket” — beating CNN in prime time ratings on several occasions.

“So now Fox is desperate. Window dressing by moving hosts around. Shuffling them around like deck chairs on the Titanic,” Bolling remarked. “But it won’t work. Americans won’t buy it.”

Bolling then brought on Blaze Media CEO and fellow former Fox News host Glenn Beck, who said that while Fox News previously bounced back after the departure of hosts like Megyn Kelly and Bill O’Reilly, viewers had “changed over the years.”

“Fox News when I left was very healthy. Fox News, when Megyn left, was healthy,” Beck said. “When O’Reilly left, it was still healthy, but it needed a star. They found Tucker. He clicked with the audience; he worked with the audience. Now I think that’s their last straw because they watched Fox over the years and have seen, you know, you are not the Fox of Roger Ailes that used to actually care about the center of the country.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

