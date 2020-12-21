Former Fox News host Eric Bolling didn’t hold back when speaking about the network on Monday, claiming that staffers there told him they are worried in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

Bolling, now a Sinclair TV host, spoke to a throng of young Republicans at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit on Monday.

After his speech at the convention, Bolling was presented with a rather bonkers question from TPUSA student activist Andrew Escude, about why top-rated Fox News hosts aren’t moving over to Newsmax TV or other more right-wing networks.

“Obviously you worked for Fox News for a while, and you went and did your own thing, a lot of people don’t realize this, but Fox News is getting more and more liberal and it’s disgusting,” Escude said. “The father of the Murdoch family died and his son took over and his son is far-left, not to mention George Soros has his hand in the cookie jar and it needs to be stopped.”

Quick fact check: Rupert Murdoch is very much alive. He remains a chairman of Fox Corp., the parent company of Fox News. Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert’s son, is the CEO of of Fox Corp., and not know to be “far-left.”

Escude continued: “My question to you is why aren’t people like Tucker Carlson, Jesse Watters, Brian Kilmeade, Sean Hannity — why aren’t they leaving Fox News and joining networks like Newsmax or OANN?”

Bolling revealed that he spoke to Hannity in recent days, before explaining in realpolitik terms that unlike Newsmax hosts, Fox News hosts wield enormous influence, have a massive audience, and make a lot of money.

The former Fox News host went on to explain the rise of networks like Newsmax and OAN, both of which experienced a ratings surge in the aftermath of the 2020 election, as Fox News called first Arizona and then the presidency for Joe Biden. Bolling said some Fox News hosts are worried about a loss of viewers to conservative rivals.

“Here’s what happened guys, let’s be honest with you, I can talk about this, Donald Trump on November 3rd — Fox declared Biden the winner in Arizona. MAGA-world went ballistic, they said ‘I’m not watching Fox News,’ they switched over and they looked and they found Newsmax,” Bolling said.

“Fox lost about 40% of their audience. 40 percent. That’s a big number,” Bolling continued, a statement that sparked roaring applause from the audience of young conservatives.

“I have friends still there that say they are very, very nervous about it, they’re sucking wind on it and they don’t know how to turn it around,” Bolling said.

Fox News did indeed dip in ratings following Trump’s loss in the 2020 election, and CNN topped Fox in the weeks after Election Day, a rare feat. Nonetheless, Fox News remains the most-watched network on cable news, and ended 2020 with the biggest ratings in cable news history. At the end of the day, Fox’s ratings dwarf those of Newsmax and OAN — by millions.

Watch above, via TPUSA.

