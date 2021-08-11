Eric Swalwell Rips Trump Statement on Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt: ‘That Officer’s Life Sadly Is in Danger’

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D- CA) tore into former President Donald Trump’s latest statement on Ashli Babbitt, saying he’s putting the life of the officer who shot her in danger.

Babbitt was part of the mob of Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol on January 6th, and was fatally shot while attempting to climb through a broken door. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in DC investigated the matter, and the officer was ultimately not charged.

Trump has been vocal recently in saying Babbitt shouldn’t have been killed and questioning who shot her. On Wednesday he put out a statement after speaking with Babbitt’s mother and husband, saying she was “murdered at the hands of someone who should never have pulled the trigger of his gun.”

“We know who he is,” Trump added.

Swalwell joined MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Wednesday, and she said it seems like the former president is “teeing that officer up to be threatened by his supporters.”

“That officer’s life sadly is in danger,” Swalwell said.

He is a hero, Joy. I am alive today and my colleagues are alive because he had to make that fateful decision, one that no officer wants to make, but a mob was crashing through the doors into the Speaker’s lobby. I saw them, I heard the smashing, the pounding, the breaking of glass, the chanting. Had they gotten through, it was many of our more vulnerable members who were the last to leave that would have been overrun had that officer not acted so bravely.

“To want to out this person after being cleared is only intended to put that person’s life in danger,” he continued.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com