Fox News Beats CNN and MSNBC During Breaking News Coverage of Cuomo Resignation

Fox News led the cable news pack in the ratings as the breaking news of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation dropped.

The press conference began Wednesday around 11:05 am, and the New York governor spoke from around 11:53 am to 12:15 pm.

In the 11 am hour, Fox News averaged 1.21 million viewers overall and 193,000 in the demo. From 12-1, it scored 1.62 million total and 265,000 in the demo.

Meanwhile at CNN, 712,000 people tuned in from 11-12 (155,000 in the demo), and 1.02 million tuned in from 12-1.

During Cuomo’s speech MSNBC averaged 802,000 viewers total and 95,000 in the demo. Andrea Mitchell Reports got 1.01 million total viewers and 139,000 in the demo.

Fox won overall on Tuesday with 1.60 million total viewers and 280,000 in the demo. MSNBC came in second with 1.04 million total, and third in the demo with 146,000. CNN took third overall with 708,000, but second in the demo with 152,000.

In primetime, Fox similarly dominated with 2.70 million viewers and 459,000 in the demo. MSNBC took second with 1.61 million viewers and 233,000 in the demo, followed by CNN in third with 939,000 viewers and 205,000 in the demo.

Fox & Friends won in the morning, with 1.15 million total viewers (198,000 in the demo) to Morning Joe’s 886,000 (106,000) and New Day’s 432,000 (83,000).

