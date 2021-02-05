Pillow magnate Mike Lindell has purchased roughly three hours of airtime on the conservative cable outlet One America News to air a documentary titled Absolute Proof. The self-described “docu-movie” aims to outline allegations that the 2020 general election that saw former President Donald Trump lose to President Joe Biden was, in fact, a stolen election. It was not.

The list of conspiracy theorists still amplifying the big lie that the election was stolen is getting smaller and smaller. It appears that Lindell is the last man standing, as recent lawsuits filed by Dominion have effectively shut everyone else up.

OAN is the extremely pro-Trump media outlet, who has also received legal threats, and appears to only running the documentary with a clear and “epic” disclaimer, as you can see below courtesy of Vice News Aaron Rupar:

The disclaimer is, well, pretty boilerplate and makes abundantly clear that the docu-movie is a paid advertisement from the MyPilllow founder and ubiquitous spokesman. You can read the entire disclaimer below:

DISCLAIMER Michael James Lindell has purchased the airtime for the broadcast of this program on One America News (“OAN”) network. Mr. Lindell is the sole author and executive producer of this program and is solely and exclusively responsible for its content. The topic of this broadcast is the 2020 election. OAN has undertaken its own reporting on this topic. This program is not the product of OAN’s reporting. The views, opinions and claims expressed in this program by Mr. Lindell and other guests, presenters, producers or advertisers are theirs and theirs alone and are not adopted or endorsed by OAN or its owners. In particular, OAN does not adopt or endorse any statements or opinions in this program regarding the following entities or people: US Dominion Inc. (and any related entries); Smartmatic USA Corp., Brian Kemp; Brad Raffensperger, or Gabriel Sterling. Further, the statements and claims expressed in this program are presented at this time as opinions only and are not intended to be taken or interpreted by the viewer as established fact. The results in the 2020 Presidential election remain disputed and questioned by millions of Americans who are entitled to hear from all sides in order to help determine what may have happened.

