Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen declared President Joe Biden either “incompetent” or “a horrible human being” because of the chaos in Afghanistan after Kabul’s fall to the Taliban.

Thiessen, a Washington Post columnist and former speechwriter for George W. Bush, was on America’s Newsroom to comment on the situation after hordes of Afghan citizens stormed Hamid Karzai International Airport. Numerous videos have emerged from the chaotic scene, but the desperation of the situation was most stark in videos of Afghan citizens who clung to the outside of departing planes before falling to their deaths shortly after takeoff.

In his reaction, Thiessen compared the Afghan citizens falling from planes to those who fell from the World Trade Center on 9/11. He pronounced the fall of Kabul “the most shameful thing I’ve seen in my entire career in Washington” before tearing into the president.

It is shameful that Joe Biden hasn’t spoken to the American people for six days while this plays out. What could he say? How can you defend the indefensible? Either Joe Biden completely miscalculated — in which case he is incompetent — or he knew this would be the result and didn’t care — in which case, he is a horrible human being. In either case, the American people deserve better from their commander-in-chief.

The president is expected to cut his vacation short and deliver remarks from the White House on Afghanistan later today.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com