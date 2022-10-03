Ex-Trump Official on His Racist Attack Against Mitch McConnell’s Wife: ‘At Home He Is Worse Than What You See’

Alyssa Farah Griffin warned viewers of The View that former President Donald Trump, for whom she served as a senior aide, is privately much more racist than what he shows publicly.

On Monday, the ABC show discussed the clearly racist attack on Trump’s former cabinet member Elaine Chao, who is married to Senator Mitch McConnell. Trump, in a TruthSocial post last week, referred to his former secretary of transportation as the “China-loving wife, Coco Chow.”

View co-host Ana Navarro explained to viewers, “What he said about Elaine Chao, who was born in Taiwan, let me remind Donald Trump, because obviously what he’s trying to do here is say those of us who are Americans born somewhere else are not as American or not at the same level of Americans.”

Navarro then lit into Trump enablers: Trump “was a racist before he was president,” she said. “He was a racist as president, and he’s going to be a racist until the day he dies, and all those people who enabled it, all those people who defended it because they wanted to be near power, they own this too because they voted, they supported, they worked for, they enabled, they fortify and emboldened a racist.”

Farah Griffin served as White House communications director under Trump. She did not take Navarro’s bait but instead pivoted to agree with her.

“I’m guilty as somebody who hoped to see the best in him, hoped he had a vision, and he wasn’t as bad as the worst of what we saw,” she replied.

She then revealed Trump is far worse behind closed doors: “But I’m here to tell you guys at home, like, he is worse than you what see. He is worse than when he tweets out — or truths out — on social media. This is not what our country deserves. We are too divided.”

She then revealed that she did not even vote for Trump.

“To be honest, I didn’t vote for him in 2016,” she said, citing his otherizing of Gold Star father Khzir Kahn.

“I don’t think we can give up on the American presidency and who the commander in chief is for four years and say, everyone of good faith is going to lay things down and let the crazies run the show,” she added. “I could spend the rest of my life debating if that was the right choice, and honestly, I spend a lot of time thinking about it, but I worry this man could be president again, and who are the people who are going to go in? What extremists are going to staff his next presidency if he wins?

Watch above via ABC.

