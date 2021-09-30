From ‘The Simpsons Network’ to Powerhouse, Fox News Celebrates 25 Years with Promos Featuring Tucker, Hannity and More

Oct. 7 will mark 25 years since Fox News launched. To mark the milestone, the cable news leader will release vignettes with some of the network’s top personalities.

The promos, which were obtained by Mediaite, feature Sean Hannity, Brit Hume, Steve Doocy, Chris Wallace, Tucker Carlson, Maria Bartiromo, Harris Faulkner, Bret Baier, Laura Ingraham, and Martha MacCallum. These will air starting Friday, days before a Sunday anniversary special that will air at 10 p.m. ET, according to the network.

Hannity’s video is of the primetime host talking about being with Fox News since its launch and that, having previously been in radio, he “never imagined” he would be on television.

“It was certainly a learning curve for me,” he said.

“It changed my life in every way imaginable. I say what I say loudly,” added Hannity. “I say it proudly. And I say it unapologetically.”

Hannity remarked that his father, Hugh Hannity, died six months after he started at Fox.

“One thing my father would say to me, ‘Where did this come from?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know.’ It’s in there somewhere,” he said.

In his video, Carlson, who has been with the network for 12 years, said that “Fox is dominant because Fox is different. Fox is serving an audience that is not served by any other channel.”

“Fox is mostly different because it’s authentic,” he continued. “It’s real.”

Carlson mentioned that he had previously been fired from MSNBC due to low ratings. He did not mention MSNBC by name.

“So I had failed. I was almost 40,” he said. “I’d been given more chances than most people get by far and I had blown it. And Fox hired me and then kept promoting me, being kind to me, giving me chances. And one of the things I did right at the beginning was resolved to say what I thought all the time. Nobody has a more loyal audience than Fox.”

In his video, Baier, who has been at Fox for 23 years, said he was hired to be at the network’s Atlanta bureau – which was started in his apartment “with a fax machine and a cell phone.”

“I had not heard of Fox News Channel. And neither had anybody that I was calling for stories,” he said. “As a reporter early on, it was ‘I’m from Fox News. And they said, ‘Is that ‘The Simpsons’ network?’”

“People said that this is a niche audience,” continued Baier. “Well, it turns out the niche was half the country.”

