Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said he has a “huge trust issue” with Kevin McCarthy in light of the House minority leader’s newly-revealed, post-January 6th comments about former President Donald Trump.

Biggs, one of Trump’s staunchest, most hard-right congressional allies, spoke to One America News Network’s John Hines, and the interview gravitated around McCarthy getting caught in a lie about wanting Trump to resign after the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Asked for his reaction, Biggs said there were times when McCarthy “stymied” the House Freedom Caucus’ endeavors, then he listed “several problems” with what the taped remarks revealed about McCarthy.

Biggs began his list of gripes by accusing McCarthy of sabotaging efforts by the Republican congressional conference to block electors during the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

“So he’s undermining the conference,” Biggs said. “Number two: he was not candid with the conference. He wasn’t telling us what his position was, and the fact that he was working with Liz Cheney (R-WY), who was always a Never-Trumper, is particularly problematic as well. So he was he was dissembling to the conference.”

Bigg’s last complaint was that New York Times’ Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin, who broke the initial story, also reported that McCarthy wanted pro-Trump lawmakers to lose their social media accounts. As he continued to accuse McCarthy of not being truthful to his fellow Republicans, Biggs groaned once again that McCarthy was “basically negotiating with Liz Cheney on whether he should encourage President Trump to resign or not, becomes a huge, huge trust issue for me.”

Watch above, via OANN.

