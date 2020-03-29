Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, two of the top members on the White House coronavirus task force, issued serious warnings about the continued spread of coronavirus and the overall impact on the country before numbers start to go down.

On CNN’s State of the Union, Jake Tapper asked Fauci how many cases of coronavirus the U.S. will end up with a total of. Fauci said based on the current numbers, he thinks “we’re going to have millions of cases” and potentially between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths.

But again, he cautioned, “I just don’t think that we really need to make a projection, when it’s such a moving target, that you can so easily be wrong and mislead people. What we do know, Jake, is that we got a serious problem in New York, we have a serious problem in New Orleans, and we’re going to be developing serious problems in other areas.”

Birx also specifically talked about New York, saying on Meet the Press this morning, “No state, no metro area will be spared.”

‘The sooner we react and the sooner the states and the metro areas react and ensure that they’ve put in full mitigation, at the same time understanding exactly what their hospitals need, then we’ll be able to move forward together and protect the most Americans,” she said.

Birx also advised “every single governor and every single mayor to prepare like New York is preparing now”:

“Know where every hospital is, public, private. Know where every one of your surgical centers are. That’s where your anesthesia ventilators are. Know how to change those anesthesia ventilators up to supportive ventilators to take care of people. Know where every piece of equipment is in the state. Know how to move that around the state based on need. The one thing that we can do as Americans is we know how to innovate. So it’s not just what you have inside your doors today. It’s how you can surge and move things around. We know this epidemic moves in waves. Each city will have its own epidemic curve. And so we can move between states, we can move within states to meet the needs of everyone.”

