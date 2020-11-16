Dr. Anthony Fauci warned CNN’s Jake Tapper that masks and social distancing should continue despite the development of any vaccine, noting that it likely will not be effective for 5 to 10 percent of the population.

The two discussed the challenges of the upcoming vaccine, including distribution, as Pfizer has alluded to needing more resources and special requirements to properly allocate the therapeutic.

Tapper later asked Fauci if people can go about their lives normally once they take the vaccine — questioning if people can remove their masks and forget about socially distancing.

“I would recommend that that’s not the case. I would recommend you have an added area of protection,” Fauci responded. “Obviously, with a 90 plus percent effective vaccine, you can feel much more confident. But I would recommend to people to not abandon all public health measures just because you’ve been vaccinated.”

Fauci explained that while the vaccine may be 90 to 95 percent effective for the general population, it will not work for everyone.

“So, when I get vaccinated, which I hope to when it becomes my turn to get vaccinated, I’m not going to abandon completely public health measures,” Fauci said. “I can feel more relaxed in essentially not having the stringency of it that we have right now. But I think abandoning it completely would not be a good idea.”

Watch above, via CNN.

