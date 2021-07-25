Fauci Says Revising Mask Recommendations Is ‘Under Active Consideration’ as Delta Variant Spreads

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that the possibility of the CDC revising its mask recommendations for vaccinated Americans is “under active consideration.”

CNN reported recently that top health officials “are holding preliminary conversations on revising mask recommendations for vaccinated Americans” with the spread of the Delta variant of covid-19 leading to a rise in cases across the country.

So Jake Tapper asked Fauci, “Are you part of those conversations? If so, what are you advising? Do you think masks should be brought back for vaccinated Americans?”

“You know, Jake, this is under active consideration,” Fauci responded.

“What you are seeing, even though as of our conversation at this moment, the CDC still says and recommends that if you are vaccinated fully, that you do not need to wear a mask indoors,” he continued. “However, if you look at what’s going on locally in the trenches, in places like L.A. County, the local officials have the discretion, and the CDC agrees with that ability and discretion capability to say, you know, you’re in a situation where we’re having a lot of dynamics of infection, so even if you are vaccinated, you should wear a mask.”

“That’s a local decision that’s not incompatible with the CDC’s overall recommendations that give a lot of discretion to the locals.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com