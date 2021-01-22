Rachel Maddow spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci at length on Friday night, asking him about the current coronavirus strategy under the Biden administration and the pressure he received from the Trump administration.

This was actually Fauci’s first interview with Maddow since the pandemic began, and it wasn’t for lack of trying.

In fact, Fauci just straight-up told Maddow he was blocked from coming on her show:

“I’ve been wanting to come on your show for months and months. You’ve been asking me to come on your show for months and months, and it’s just gotten blocked. Let’s call it what it is. It just got blocked because they didn’t like the way you handle things and they didn’t want me on.”

“I don’t think you’re going to see that now,” Fauci said as he pledged transparency from the new administration. “You’re not going to see deliberate holding back of good people when the press asks for them.”

Maddow ended the interview by commending the job he’s done and how he’s served as an “anchor” for so many people, but before ending the segment she did confirm their repeated interview requests to Fauci and made one aside directed at the Biden administration.

She said they shouldn’t pat themselves on the back for letting Fauci go on MSNBC and even argued they should let public health experts like Fauci go on networks that aren’t exactly friendly to them because they can make the case “to people who have been misinforming and telling the people of this country misinformation or politically motivated misinformation in particular on this.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]