‘F*ck Joe Biden!’: Heckler Crashes President’s Speech in Philadelphia

A heckler repeatedly yelled “Fuck Joe Biden” Thursday in Philadelphia as President Joe Biden addressed the country from Independence Hall.

In front of the building where the country’s founders drafted the pages of its founding documents, Biden attempted to appeal to the “soul” of America.

He began his remarks by casting former President Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” as a threat to Democracy.

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal,” he said. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Biden added his intentions were not to brand every Republican as dangerous.

He was just moments into the remarks when a man could be heard faintly but repeatedly yelling, “Fuck Joe Biden!”

The heckler was loud enough to draw a reaction on Twitter.

Heckler in Biden’s speech is shouting “Fuck Joe Biden!” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 2, 2022

As President Biden speaks a pathetic microdick Trump loser is screaming “fuck Joe Biden” in the background proving every point he is making. Loser immoral failures. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 2, 2022

You know, the fool in the background yelling “Fuck Joe Biden” at Joe Biden’s speech is *really* winning me over, guys!!! — chip goines (@chipgoines) September 2, 2022

Biden wants Never Trumpers to help him save democracy from the people yelling “fuck Joe Biden” who will install their king if enough judges and legislators will let them. — Scott Porch 🎧 (@ScottPorch) September 2, 2022

Biden addressed the heckling about 20 minutes into the speech.

“Look, our democracy isn’t perfect,” he said. “Notwithstanding those folks you hear on the other side there, they’re entitled to be outrageous.”

