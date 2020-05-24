President Donald Trump used his Memorial Day weekend to play golf for two days, which is interesting considering his past stance on presidents who should spend less time playing and more time working on the country’s problems.

Trump took two trips to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia on Saturday and Sunday, and they were reportedly his first outings to his private golf courses since March. The president’s excursions come as nearly 100,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus pandemic, and his administration continues to face major criticism for their handling of the matter.

Back in 2014, when Trump was still a businessman and a regular presence on Fox & Friends, he repeatedly slammed Barack Obama for his time playing golf.

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2014

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski flagged a show from back then where Trump was asked about Obama’s golf game, and he responded by ripping the former president over the Ebola epidemic.

“When you’re president, you sort of say, like, I’m going to sort of give it up for a couple of years and I’m gonna really focus on the job,” Trump said. “There are times to play and there are times that you can’t play. It sends the wrong signal, but he plays a lot of golf.”

Since Fox’s Steve Doocy took a disapproving tone at the time about Obama playing his 200th presidential round of golf, it should be interesting to see what he has to say on Monday about how Trump’s golfing frequency has greatly outstripped Obama’s during his presidency. While it can be difficult to distinguish between Trump’s golf games and visits to his prosperties, multiple tracking resources indicate that Trump has already gone past 200 presidential rounds of golf, which entailed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of taxpayer expenses.

Watch above, via Fox News.

