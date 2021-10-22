‘Fox News Says It’s Truth’: Florida Man Cites Fox to Falsely Tell CNN Reporter Many People Are Dying from Covid Vaccines

On Friday, CNN reported on a private school in Florida with an absolutely whacky policy that requires students who get the Covid-19 vaccine to stay home for 30 days, according to an email to parents obtained by WSVN.

Such controversy is nothing new for Centner Academy in Miami, which in April asked teachers and staff not to get vaccinated until the end of the school year.

CNN’s Gary Tuchman went to the school and spoke to parents about the policy. One father he talked to said that vaccines are “a family decision.”

“It is a family decision, but it makes everyone safer,” replied Tuchman. “Because so many people have gotten the vaccinations, tens of thousands people are not dying.”

“There’s a lot of people who get the vaccine and [are] dying right now,” said the man.

“That’s not true,” responded Tuchman.

“No, it is true. Fox News says it’s truth.”

“Fox News says it’s true but it’s definitely not true. It’s false. That’s the problem.”

The parent went on to say, “Fauci is not the best scientist in the world. That’s just one opinion.”

Tuchman responded, “You’re hearing bad information, sir. But with all due respect, I wish you good health.”

“Thank you so much. Same to you. Have a great day.”

Tuchman spoke with another father with kids at the school who said he’s in “complete support of the policy.”

The report also cited a previous interview with the cofounder of the school who declared, “There were all sorts of evidence and stories that came out that said, potentially, unvaccinated people are being impacted by being around vaccinated people.”

As Tuchman noted in his report, “There is no such evidence.”

Watch above via CNN.

