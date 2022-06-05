The former press secretary for Bernie Sanders believes Fox News is more likely to have a leftist on its air than either CNN and MSNBC, and applauded Tucker Carlson for having anti-establishment views.

During Thursday’s edition of Rising on TheHill.tv, Briahna Joy Gray — the press secretary for the Sanders presidential campaign in 2020 — shouted out Fox News for, in her opinion, being more ideologically diverse than its competitors.

“Fox News is more inclined to have a leftist on than MSNBC and CNN,” Gray said. “It usually has a liberal on its panels that I think is representative of what liberalism is, for better or for worse. As opposed to the CNN, MSNBC shows, which tend to have a never Trump Republican, which is just this anomalous thing, which is basically just a neoliberal Democrat at this point. And you don’t get the kind of spice and engagement that you get when you watch Fox News.”

Fox’s two major daily debate programs, Outnumbered and The Five, have both drastically reduced the participation of liberals since the 2020 election. Outnumbered seldom features a liberal on its panel, while The Five parted ways with Juan Williams and now rotates three panelists in what it calls its “liberal seat” — one of whom is Geraldo Rivera, who just last year pondered a Senate run as a Republican.

Later in the segment, left-leaning commentator Kim Iversen saluted Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“I used to hate Tucker Carlson!” Iversen said. “I mean, honestly hate the guy! But I’ve grown to appreciate him. I don’t agree with him on a lot of stuff. Like the immigration stuff, we definitely don’t agree on. But he’s so anti-establishment, at least that’s the show he produces.”

Gray interjected to voice her agreement.

“Yeah,” she said.

“I think a lot of people on the right and the left appreciate that anti-establishment viewpoint,” Iversen said. “And I think that’s what CNN is missing.”

The former Bernie Sanders press secretary concurred.

“That’s exactly right,” she said. Gray added, “You have a solid 30 percent of the Democratic party that steadfastly is supporting a more populist brand of politics. That’s about the same number that exists on the right. Republicans aren’t all populist right now. But the most fiery, energetic part of the party is. And Tucker Carlson and a lot of these conservative shows cater to that — I would argue in bad faith — but cater to this kind of populist verve.”

Watch above, via TheHill.Tv

(h/t Matthew Dimitri)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com