Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates agreed on Meet the Press Sunday that it’s time to rename bases named for Confederate leaders.

The Navy and U.S. Marine Corps are moving to pan all public displays of Confederate symbols, ant the Army was open to having a discussion about renaming bases — and then President Donald Trump weighed in and said he absolutely opposes the idea.

Chuck Todd asked Gates about if the time has come and Gates said, “Opportunities are presented by events, and I think we now have an opportunity particularly to change the names of our military facilities.”

“I’ve always puzzled over the fact that we don’t have a Fort George Washington or a Fort Ulysses S. Grant, so I think the time has come,” Gates said. “And I think that there is the opportunity not only to name some of these bases for some of our great generals of the 20th century, but also individuals such as African-American and other minority Medal of Honor recipients and so on.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]