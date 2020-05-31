Scott Gottlieb, who previously served as head of the FDA under President Donald Trump, criticized the president’s decision to terminate the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Gottlieb started by talking with Margaret Brennan about the risk of coronavirus spreading after the protests and riots, with Brennan noting how “what we know already from the data is that the black and brown Americans are disproportionately impacted by the virus itself, are also disproportionately impacted by the job cuts,”

Brennan moved onto the WHO decision by President Trump, who said on Friday, “Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent, global public health needs. The world needs answers from China on the virus. We must have transparency.”

Gottlieb said Trump is raising “valid concerns about the WHO,” but added, “This is not the time to be pulling out”:

“I don’t think pulling out was the right measure. We could have tried to reform the WHO from within, and we could’ve put pressure on China through the WHO, forcing China, for example, to admit Taiwan to the World Health Assembly. I think the net impact is going to be that we’re seeing now this virus become epidemic in other parts of the world, particularly the Southern Hemisphere. It hasn’t reached West Africa or South Africa in- in high numbers yet, but I think it will. We see it epidemic in Brazil, epidemic in India. The World Health Organization is a more important entity to a lot of those countries. It is their CDC. And so pulling out of the WHO right now and pulling away resources from that organization, I think is going to contribute to some of the adversity and hardships that these countries face as they try to battle COVID disease.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

