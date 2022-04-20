Former Biden Adviser on MSNBC Admits Florida ‘Actually Came Out All Right’ From Covid

MSNBC’s Symone Sanders said on Wednesday that “Florida actually came out all right” from the coronavirus.

During MTP Daily, host Chuck Todd remarked that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “is unafraid to put his hand on the hot stove” when it comes to controversial issues such as those related to the culture wars.

“And one could argue that much has been — I was critical of Gov. DeSantis, still am, during the height of Covid, but if you really look at the numbers, Florida actually came out all right,” said Sanders, who served as a senior advisor and the chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“He’s got a story to tell,” interjected Todd.

“He has a story to tell,” replied Sanders.

As of April 19, Florida has the 17th most Covid deaths per 100,000 people. Ahead of Florida are states including New York and Mississippi, which has the highest rate.

“And the economy is strong,” said Todd.

“And the economy is strong,” said Sanders. “I think the facts, though, are you got to look under, I mean, what he’s doing with the math books makes no sense. Even Fox News analysts were like you have to show some explanation for this.”

“You got to show the books,” exclaimed Todd.

“And so it’s not all rosy,” said Sanders. “And so I think I would just caution us from heaping a little too much praise on Ron DeSantis.”

“And I don’t know if it’s praise ‘cause I think he’s taking on risk,” said Todd.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com