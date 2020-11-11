Conservative radio host Erick Erickson appeared on Fox & Friends and assessed that President Donald Trump has yet to produce any evidence to successfully challenge the 2020 election results.

As Erickson broke down how the election played out in Georgia, he rejected the idea that the country will unify under President-Elect Joe Biden after how Democrats have acted in the last 4 years. Steve Doocy noted that Trump has kept an unusually low profile as he disputes the election results, so he asked Erickson for what he tells people about how this will go for the president.

Erickson’s answer:

I tell them I was an elections lawyer and I don’t see evidence of enough fraud to overturn the election outcome. There is a mathematical formula that’s going to be used. I don’t think they’ll use it in a place like Michigan where you’ve got to throw out 180,000 votes to cross the threshold. But the president has a right to challenge. I don’t know why we are in a hurry. Nothing has been certified. Let him do what he needs to do to get closure on the election.

The response comes days after Erickson published a lengthy Twitter thread that poked holes in Team Trump’s claims of voter fraud, explaining that the math doesn’t add up for Trump’s attempts to flip the battleground states.

“Absolutely, we are going to find voter fraud,” Erickson wrote. “It happens every election. The question is how much and I’ve never seen voter fraud in the hundred thousand vote range. Hell, I’ve never seen it in the 10s of thousands vote range.”

“All of that is to say Joe Biden is President-Elect of the United States and it is not going to change.”

First, vote fraud happens. It happens in almost every election. But it is rarely enough to throw out even local races. But let’s take Trump v. Biden in Michigan. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 9, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

