Former Republican Congressman David Jolly warned viewers of MSNBC that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a far more dangerous” threat to the nation than his GOP Presidential Rival, former President Donald Trump.

Jolly served as a Republican congressman who represented Florida’s 13th district but notably left the GOP in the era of Trump and has since become a vocal critic of the former president as an MSNBC contributor. But during a Sunday night appearance on The Mehdi Hasan Show, he warned that DeSantis represents a graver threat against authoritarianism if he succeeded in his run for the White House.

Hasan: David, last word to you. You and I have talked a great deal about defending this authoritarianism in Florida. Nevertheless, were you shocked by his announcement this week that he would, quote, aggressively go after pardons for one six insurrectionists? Jolly: No matter I say this with conviction. I think Ron DeSantis is far more dangerous than Donald Trump for a very specific reason. Donald Trump is willing to ignore the rules, ignore the Constitution, and frankly lead to the incitement of January six. But Donald Trump is a transactional figure and he’ll do whatever it takes to win. Ron DeSantis I believe actually in his ethos, is a cultural warrior who wants to take us back 100 years and believes he can use the Constitution to that, to that end, and ultimately has a very dark vision of what America will be. So the idea of pardoning January six convicts, if you will, at this point is because he believes we are engaged in a real war, that he has to win. Ron DeSantis tonight, a very dark figure on the political landscape, far more dangerous than Donald Trump. Hasan: And quick follow up, David. He is a dark figure, but it was hilarious on Wednesday night when that Twitter spaces thing fell apart. What do you think was going through his head as he signed a year ago? Jolly: 80, 90 years ago, FDR addressed millions of Americans on AM radio, but Elon Musk and Ron DeSantis couldn’t address a couple hundred thousand on Twitter spaces. A humiliating night for Ron DeSantis.

Watch above via MSNBC.

