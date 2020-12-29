Former Pence Aide Olivia Troye: ‘I’m Actually Very Concerned That There Will be Violence on January 6th’

Olivia Troye shared serious concern over the potential for violence on January 6th, the day that Congress formally certifies the Electoral College vote results that ensure President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated into the White House on January 20th.

Appearing on MSNBC’s Deadline, the former aide to Vice President Mike Pence was opining on recent comments made by outgoing President Donald Trump, who has continued to baselessly claim he lost an election due to systemic voter fraud. Last Sunday, Trump teased some protest on Twitter when he wrote, “See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th.

See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don’t miss it. Information to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

“I’m actually very concerned that there will be violence on January 6th because the president himself is encouraging it, Troye told guest host Jonathan Capehart. “This is what he does. He tweets, he incites is, and he gets followers and supporters to behave in this manner, and they believe they are being patriots because they’re supporting the president.”

Troye was the first former White House official to criticize President Trump for being unfocused on the coronavirus in the pandemic’s earliest days. She resigned from her role assisting the Vide President with honors, but after calling out the Trump administration’s handling of the public health crisis, she dealt with an ineffective smear campaign from the White House.

“This is a president who calls himself the president of law and order, and we have seen anything but that,” she continued. “We have a bombing on Christmas day. We’ve had protests in the streets. This is all out of control; the divisiveness is through the ceiling because of this man who continues to stoke the flames of these far-right people who show up and think that he’s calling out to them.”

“And so if that is the legacy that he wants, he certainly has it. And it will follow him.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]