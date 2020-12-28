CNN White House correspondent John Harwood called out the “bottomless pit of nuttery” that pro-MAGA Republicans have displayed since Election Day, as they have continued to enable and legitimize Donald Trump’s unabashed, anti-democratic efforts to overturn the election he lost of President-elect Joe Biden.

Speaking on a panel with CNN Tonight host Don Lemon, Harwood offered his take on the GOP’s latest Hail Mary attempt to override the will of the voters, a delusional lawsuit by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) that would empower Vice President Mike Pence to personally pick and choose which Electoral College votes count and, thus, throw out Biden’s swing state victories.

“Seems like he’s being a petulant child, John,” Lemon remarked, “still saying I won. This is crazy. What is this actually going to accomplish?”

“Nothing, puts a little pressure on Mike Pence who will have to declare whether he wants to fight this lawsuit or doesn’t,” Harwood said. “This is a crackpot idea advanced by a crackpot in Congress. And one of the things that’s been exposed by this situation is how many crackpots there are in the Republican Party, including in Dongress.”

Harwood then referenced a “lunatic claim” by the Texas attorney general that sought to invalidate the certified vote counts in several swing states, all of which were won by Biden, and which was summarily smacked down by the Supreme Court.

“Tthis notion that the vice president can decree different electoral votes, wow, maybe Al Gore could have thought of that in 2000, or early 2001 when he had to read the results making George W. Bush the president,” Harwood snarked. “Or Richard Nixon in early 1961, if he had been devious enough, could have come up with a way to flip the Electoral College votes away from John F. Kennedy.

“It is a bottomless pit of nuttery,” Harwood added, “that the individual members of the Republican Party are going to pursue at the behest of President Trump to raise money, rally their base, and some may be crazy enough to believe in these things, but it’s simply not going to happen, not going to accomplish anything.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]