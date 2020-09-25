Ex-Pence Aide Olivia Troye Torches White House Effort to Discredit Her: They Had a 3-Star General Lie About Me ‘On National TV’

Olivia Troye — a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence who has heavily criticized President Donald Trump since leaving the White House — is firing back at the administration’s efforts to discredit her.

Appearing on Friday’s edition of The View, slammed her former supervisor — Pence national security adviser Gen. Keith Kellogg — for what she says are false attacks on her character. Kellogg bashed Troye at a White House press briefing on Tuesday — claiming that he fired her because her job performance had fallen off.

“What bothers me about what Olivia said is by insinuation the disparagement of the task force, the vice president, and the president of the United States,” Kellogg said. “I am very proud of the task force and the work it’s done. I’m not proud of Olivia Troye.”

Troye took great exception to the comments.

“I would say both of these individuals, General Kellogg and the vice president, know the absolute 100 percent truth,” Troye said on The View Friday. “I have to say that I was very disappointed to see a 3-star former general get up and lie on national TV about someone like me who had served in a very dedicated fashion on his team day and night. I did my job. I know that I did it well. And I know the truth.”

Troye suggested that Kellogg may have gone after her at Trump’s personal behest.

“I think sometimes people do things at the request of the president,” Troye said. “And that just goes to show that was the only response they could give. To be honest with you, I can’t figure out the response. I can’t figure it out.”

Watch above, via ABC.

