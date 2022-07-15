‘I Voted for Him Once. I’ll Never Do It Again’: Former Republican Senator Slams ‘Unhinged’ Trump

Former Sen. Alan Simpson (R-WY) did not mince words when speaking about Donald Trump.

Simpson Appeared on Friday’s Your World with Neil Cavuto where the host asked him about Trump strongly suggesting he’s going to run for president again. “What do you think?”

“Well, put it this way: I voted for him once. I’ll never do it again,” Simpson replied. “Does that answer your question?”

Simpson said Trump is “used up” and told Trump to “stop the squeal,” a riff on Trump’s “stop the steal” efforts to overturn the 2020 election he baselessly claimed was stolen from him. The former senator did not seem optimistic about Trump’s chances in 2024.

“I think he’s a wounded duck,” Simpson told Cavuto.

“If the whole American public is held in the thrall by Donald J. Trump, we’re all in trouble,” Simpson later added. “I mean, this is a nuthouse. This man is out.”

Simpson also addressed the Jan. 6 committee hearings and reports that witnesses have been contacted by members of Trump’s circle in an apparent attempt to influence their testimonies. In at least one case, Trump personally called a witness.

“Calling witnesses that are testifying before the Jan 6, I mean, the guy is, the word is unhinged,” Simpson continued. But the locks are off and the door is wide open.”

Simpson has endorsed Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in the Republican primary. She faces an uphill battle for reelection after she has repeatedly criticized Trump, especially for his role in the January 2021 Capitol riot.

Watch above via Fox News.

