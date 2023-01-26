Former Trump Adviser Larry Kudlow Says Biden Keeps ‘Saying Something That’s Not True’ and Is Acting Like an ‘Authoritarian’

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, who served as Donald Trump’s director of the National Economic Council, said President Joe Biden is behaving like a “totalitarian dictator” because he keeps claiming Republicans want to cut Medicare and Social Security.

Biden and the Republican-controlled House are poised for a showdown over the national debt ceiling, which the country reached earlier this month. In response, the Department of the Treasury has enacted “extraordinary measures” to fulfill the nation’s debt obligations. Those measures will run out around early June. If Congress does not raise the ceiling, the U.S. will default.

House Republicans are seeking spending cuts in exchange for raising the limit. Biden has said he will not negotiate because Congress has raised debt many times as a matter of course.

Biden and Democrats claim Republicans want to slash the country’s social safety net.

Appearing on Thursday’s Hannity, Kudlow accused Democrats of perpetuating “the big lie,” which is a term often used to describe Trump’s false claim the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“Biden and Schumer and Jeffries, they’re all giving us this big lie,” Kudlow said, referring to Democratic leadership. “Here’s the big lie: ‘The Republicans are gonna cut into Social Security. The Republicans are gonna cut Medicare. The Republicans are gonna default on the debt. It is a complete lie.”

Kudlow stated he interviewed Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), both of whom told him Republicans will not cut those programs.

“So, what you’ve got here is Biden with this big lie,” he continued. “This is what authoritarians do. This is what totalitarians do. They say something that’s not true. They keep repeating it and they hope that somehow it’s gonna become true.”

Trump – Kudlow’s former boss – made more than 30,000 false or misleading claims during his four years as president, according to the Washington Post. A few of those related to his 2020 election loss, after which he still hoped to remain in power.

“This is just craziness, this big lie,” he added. “The leaders of the Republican House are not gonna do it. And Biden’s just going out with this baloney and malarkey. It’s like some totalitarian dictator.”

