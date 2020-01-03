Fox Business’ Varney Asks If Strike on Iran Will Impact Impeachment: Are We Going to Put Trump on Trial in Middle of This?

Fox Business’ Stuart Varney wondered today if the U.S. strike that took out Qasem Soleimani would have an impact on the upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate.

Varney raised a number of questions about the impact of the airstrike, both financial and political, before bringing up impeachment:

“What do Democrats do with this? ost of them have come out said, ‘Soleimani was a bad guy, he deserved what he got, but we were reckless take being him out.’ That was word used by senator Elizabeth Warren. Democrats are in the position looking like they are saying be cautious about going after a terror state and a clear enemy of America… Where does it leave impeachment? Are we now going to try to impeach and remove from office the commander in chief who’s just taken out one of the world’s leading terrorists? That’s quite a question, I suggest. No answers at this point.”

During a discussion with Pete Hegseth later, Varney asked, “Are we going to put this president on trial and maybe remove the commander in chief from office, in the middle of all of this?”

“No we’re not, it’s an academic exercise,” Hegseth said.

You can watch his initial commentsabove, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]