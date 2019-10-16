The hosts of Fox & Friends applauded first-son Eric Trump for lying about the Trump Organization supposedly ceasing all business overseas after his father, President Donald Trump, entered the White House.

During a Wednesday morning segment, Fox News aired a clip of the Trump Organization executive vice president comparing his experience as the son of the president to Hunter Biden’s experience as the son of the former vice president: “The difference between us and Hunter is when my father became commander-in-chief of this country, we got out of all international business, right?”

Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt praised the Trump son, saying, “I thought Eric Trump had a really good point.” Her colleague Steve Doocy responded to Eric Trump’s claims by insisting that “Clearly there is a double standard when it comes to that but we have heard about the hypocrisy before.”

Eric Trump’s comments were not accurate, however. The Trump Organization’s international business dealings since Trump took office have been well documented.

According to the New York Times, the Trump International Golf Links in Scotland was authorized by the municipal government to begin massive expansions of the resort in September. Donald Trump Jr. visited Jakarta in August to assist in getting two Trump resorts in Indonesia off the ground; he also flew to India in 2018 to secure a deal for luxury condo towers that bear the Trump brand name.

During Eric Trump’s comments this week, which he made on Fox News while responding to Hunter Biden’s Good Morning America interview, the first-son suggested he and his siblings have never profited from their father’s presidency:

“My father got into Politics to drain the swamp, to stop this nonsense from happening. Exactly what you see here because it’s rampant. He made so many sacrifices, including putting a ton of his own money into it and including losing an absolute fortune because of it. All these guys are cashing in on it. They are taking board positions. They are cashing in on their father. Do you see me on my boards> Do you see Don on any boards? Do you see Ivanka on any boards?”

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., the eldest Trump son, run the Trump Organization, while their sister Ivanka Trump currently serves as a senior advisor in the White House. She reportedly took in up to $135 million with husband Jared Kushner in 2018.

Watch above, via Fox News.

H/T MMFA’s Bobby Lewis.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]