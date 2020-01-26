Fox & Friends Covers Fox News Poll, Completely Ignores Part Showing Trump Down Big to 2020 Rivals

A just-released Fox News poll offered some dire numbers for President Donald Trump. But if the commander-in-chief was watching Fox & Friends on Sunday morning (and he was, for at least part of the broadcast) — he’d think the latest 2020 forecast was all sunshine and rainbows.

In the brand new survey, Trump is shown lagging behind the top six Democratic candidates — in some cases, well behind. The poll has former Vice President Joe Biden leading Trump by a whopping nine points at this stage of the race. Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg also has a commanding eight point margin over the president. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has opened up a six point lead on Trump, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is currently up by five. South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) also lead Trump in the survey.

But Fox & Friends failed to mention any of that on Sunday morning in their five-minute segment breaking down the numbers. Instead, Fox & Friends Sunday hosts Griff Jenkins, Lisa Boothe, and Pete Hegseth zeroed in on a poll number which showed 42 percent of voters believe Trump and the Republican party are most responsible for the current economy.

“It’s really quite apparent that the Democrats, no matter who it is … you’ve got to run against a booming economy, a booming stock market, and wages on the rise,” Jenkins said.

“Voters say ‘I just can’t give credit to [former President Barack] Obama for that anymore,'” Hegseth added, “‘It has to be President Trump.'”

Later, Jenkins complimented the electorate — the same electorate which has Trump, at this stage, getting clobbered by his potential election opponents.

“Voters aren’t stupid,” Jenkins said.

