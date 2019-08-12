Fox & Friends this morning was not happy to find out two American athletes at the Pan Am Games in Peru this weekend chose to protest the national anthem.

One fencer who won a gold medal, Race Imboden, took a knee during the anthem to protest racial and social injustice. Hammer thrower Gwen Berry raised her fist at the end of the anthem. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has said Imboden may face disciplinary action for his protest, according to a statement from the Associated Press.

Fox contributor Mark Steyn said that these protests were worse than the Colin Kaepernick protest. “I don’t agree with what Kaepernick does, but he is playing for some local sports team against another local sports team. In this case, this guy has been specifically invited to represent the country.”

Steyn added that standing for the anthem is “the most basic thing you can do.” He said that Imboden has chosen to “humiliate America on the international stage.” He said that no one is going to listen to Imboden if he doesn’t share enough with them to stand for the national anthem.

Fox contributor Dan Bongino said that he’s “really tired of these people,” and “we share nothing in common with them.”

Bongino said that kneeling for the anthem shuts the argument central to their protest down right away. “People have come home in boxes for this,” Bongino added.

“We share almost nothing in common anymore with liberals,” Bongino added. Bongino said that sports were once a common space between the left and the right where Americans could go for refuge between the friction of politics, and “liberals have to destroy it because they are a forest fire for every single thing they touch.”

Bongino said, however, it would be “counter-productive” to punish Imboden because then he would be seen as a martyr to the left.

