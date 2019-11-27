Fox News contributor Emily Compagno, who guest hosted Fox & Friends on Wednesday, gave credence to President Donald Trump’s bizarre claim that unnamed critics of Thanksgiving “want to change the name” of the holiday.

“I think the issue that a lot of people have to with potentially changing that name is the fact that in that name we’re expressing gratitude and whatever historical connotations we can acknowledge,” said Compagno while responding to comments Trump made at a rally on Tuesday night. “It still doesn’t take away from the fact that this is the day that we are to give thanks and gratitude for our loved ones and blessings.”

Earlier in the segment, co-host Brian Kilmeade noted that the president’s attacks against those who supposedly want to change the holiday might not be warranted: “I don’t think there is a huge push to change the name of Thanksgiving, is there?”

“I think it was in 2015 there was a rumor that Barack Obama wanted to change the name of Thanksgiving. But that was debunked,” Steve Doocy replied. “So, perhaps what he is talking about is just all these stories about your carbon footprint and the amount of energy you use to travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house.”

Trump’s comments about the Thanksgiving may have been a reference to Fox News’ recent wall-to-wall coverage attacking a HuffPost article for advising Americans to celebrate Thanksgiving in a more environmentally friendly way. This “War on Thanksgiving” coverage was featured on numerous Fox News programs over the past week, including Fox & Friends, Tucker Carlson Tonight, and The Five,

While speaking at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, Trump insisted an unnamed group of people “don’t want to use the term ‘Thanksgiving'” and proceeded to reassure the crowd that “we’re not changing it.”

“People have different ideas why it shouldn’t be called Thanksgiving,” he added, without providing any evidence to back his claims. “But everybody in this room, I know, loves the name Thanksgiving, and we’re not changing it.”

Trump also tied the made-up Turkey Day controversy to the so-called “War on Christmas,” saying, “They don’t want to use the term Thanksgiving. And that was true also with Christmas. But now everybody is using Christmas again.”

